Police officers learn disaster management planning

12 police officers have graduated from a course on disaster management training.

The officers have completed the International Skills Trainer and Assessor Course facilitated by the Pacific Community, SPC Pacific Islands Emergency Management Alliance and the Australia Pacific Training Coalition.

The training enables the officers to deliver, develop and assess competency-based disaster management training courses.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says this is timely as police remain the lead agency in early responses to natural disasters situations.

He adds police are required to actively play a lead role in all phases of disaster management from the early response to the recovery phase.