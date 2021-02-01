Police officers in maritime areas to be vaccinated later

Police officers in the Northern Division and maritime areas will not be vaccinated this week.

This as officers in the Central, Eastern, Southern and Western Divisions have started receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine yesterday until Friday.

Police confirm that over 4,000 officers are expected to receive the vaccine by Friday afternoon before vaccinating officers in the Northern Division and outer islands.

SSP Vilisi Waqavesi says it is instrumental for the force to receive the jabs, as it assists in areas such as border security.

She is urging Fijians who are above the age of 18 to register and get vaccinated.

“Please take the vaccinations. There maybe some side effects but not to worry they will save your life and they will save your health.”

Over 300 police officers in the Central Division have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Police Academy in Suva yesterday.