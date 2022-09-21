Police officers go through training

[Photo: Supplied]

The eyes of the world will be on Fiji if we fail to cooperate and meet our international obligations in the protection and promotion of human rights.

Police Commissioner, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, highlighted this during the Investigative Interviewing for Fair and Effective Administrative of Justice Workshop, as Fiji ratifies the UN Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhumane, and Degrading Punishment of 2016.

Brigadier General Qiliho says personnel from the Fiji Police Force will undergo training that will center on investigative interview techniques, considering different models to safeguard human rights, and ultimately providing fair and effective administration of justice.

“We want to ensure that the operations and investigation are conducted fairly without prejudice and leave absolutely no room for defense to pinpoint shortfalls and weaknesses in the conduct of not only the investigation but handling of suspects in our custody.”



[Photo: Supplied]

Brigadier General Qiliho says the Force can invest millions in technologies, building, and other specialized equipment that helps with work, but it’s through police officers that they are able to see the results,

The three-day workshop is a collaboration between the Force in partnership with the Norwegian Centre for Human Rights, the Faculty of Law, and the New Zealand Police.