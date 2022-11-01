Police officers focused on election safety and security

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force is focused on its intent and role in ensuring safety and security in the conduct of the 2022 General Election.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General, Sitiveni Qiliho says the Force has begun its Special General Elections operations, which include members of the Police Special Response Unit.

He says Divisional Police Commanders have been conducting Operational Readiness Checks (ORC) with community posts to be used as polling hubs.

Qiliho adds officers in all five policing divisions have undergone mandatory Elections Operations Training, aimed at enhancing their knowledge in the proper execution of their election duties, in accordance with the Electoral Act 2014.

Meanwhile, police officers were on hand yesterday to assist with the safety of the general elections for the last day of voter registrations for the 2022 General Election.