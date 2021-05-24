Police officers deployed to South Sudan

Eight police officers were deployed to an overseas peacekeeping mission over the weekend.

There are currently 20 police officers deployed in various United Nations Peacekeeping mission areas.

Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho says this deployment amid the global pandemic is a testament to the Fiji Police Force’s commitment to supporting the United Nations mandate in the maintenance of international peace and security.

Inspector Mohammed Intaiyaz, IP Bimlesh Naicker, Sergeant Sam Raj, Sgt Biu Tagilala, Sgt Mohammed Khan, Sgt Alisi Lalabalavu, Corporal Merewai Cavua and Police Constable Maria Likusautu were deployed to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

Adapting to the new norm, the eight officers had to sacrifice personal time with their families as they had to be quarantined away from their loved ones in order to be fully compliant with COVID-safe protocols before their departure.