Police officers among the 50 accused of serious crime offences

Two police officers were among the 50 people accused of serious crime offences last month.

According to the statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, a 52-year-old police officer was charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm to a 48-year-old man.

In another incident, a 23-year-old police officer was charged with assault causing actual bodily harm to a 16-year-old boy.

ODPP says of the 50 accused persons, three were juveniles.

The juveniles were charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and theft offences.

There were 38 victims of the 64 counts of separate incidents.

There were three incidents where the accused and the victims were related to one another.

There were 50 people charged with a total of 64 counts of separate incidents in February.

These people were charged for offences such as murder, aggravated robbery, robbery, aggravated burglary, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, assault causing actual bodily harm, act with intent to cause grievous harm, assault with intent to commit a felony, unlawful wounding, wrongful confinement, grievous harm, arson, damaging property, unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs, threats at an airport, breach of curfew, criminal trespass, and breach of bail conditions.

The ODPP says six cases were withdrawn after discontinuances were filed due to insufficient evidence and inability to locate victims.