Police officer under investigation for alleged assault

The Director of Internal Affairs has been directed to look into the allegations that a Police officer and a relative allegedly assaulted a man who is believed to be their tenant in Nasinu.
Police confirms a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the truth behind the allegations.
Police says necessary action if any, will be taken against those involved.
