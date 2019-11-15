Home

Police officer under investigation for alleged assault

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 5, 2020 4:20 pm

The Director of Internal Affairs has been directed to look into the allegations that a Police officer and a relative allegedly assaulted a man who is believed to be their tenant in Nasinu.

Police confirms a thorough investigation will be conducted to ascertain the truth behind the allegations.

Police says necessary action if any, will be taken against those involved.

