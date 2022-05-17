Police officer suspended, bus driver charged

[File Photo]

A Labasa based police officer who used violence while apprehending a bus driver has been suspended pending an investigation.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho directed the officer be suspended based on initial findings of an investigation by the Internal Affairs Unit.

The officer was captured on video using force to try and arrest a bus driver.

Police have also charged the bus driver with failure to provide name and address under the Criminal Procedure Act.

He has also been charged with one count of Serious Assault for allegedly assaulting the police officer during the execution of his duties.

The charges were sanctioned following consultations with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The bus driver will be produced in the Labasa Magistrates Court this afternoon.