News

Police officer removed from driving pending investigation

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 15, 2020 10:50 am
An Internal Affairs investigation is underway following a police motor vehicle accident in Suva, yesterday. [Source: Supplied]

An Internal Affairs investigation is underway following a police motor vehicle accident in Suva, yesterday.

Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has directed the officer to be removed from driving as investigations continue.

Tudravu says the Internal Affairs need to submit a report on the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He says the necessary steps will be taken after the report is submitted.

The incident occurred yesterday morning at along Joske’s street in the Capital City.


[Source: Viliame Waka]

