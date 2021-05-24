Home

Police officer investigated for alleged harassment

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 31, 2021 10:01 am

The Fiji Police Force is investigating an officer for alleged sexual harassment report instigated by the officer while on duty.

Several women have come forward on twitter to share their different experiences where they claim this officer has demanded for their phone numbers on different occasions.

This officer than later allegedly contacted these women in attempt to engage in inappropriate conversations and remarks.

Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho told FBC News the officer is being investigated and will be appropriately dealt with for his conduct.

Police did not clarify or disclose how often they receive reports and allegations of officers abusing their power during this second outbreak.

