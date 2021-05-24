Police officer charged for alleged hit and run

A police officer has been charged for the alleged hit and run over the weekend along Milverton Road in Suva.
He has been charged with one count of dangerous driving occasioning actual bodily harm and one count of failing to comply with requirements following an accident.
The accused will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court today.
The 23-year-old victim remains admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
