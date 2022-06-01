Police officer charged for alleged abduction

Two men have fronted court for allegedly raping their daughters-in-law.

In the first incident, a 58-year-old man has been charged with rape, indecent assault, and sexual assault for allegedly committing the offense on his 23-year-old daughter-in-law.

In another incident, a 45-year-old man has been charged with rape, sexual assault and indecently annoying his 21-year-old stepdaughter-in-law.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, there were 32 people charged with 73 counts in May.

There were 49 incidents of rape, attempted rape, assault with the intent to commit rape, abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge, indecent assault, defilement and sexual assault.

A 35-year-old police officer was charged with the abduction of a 17-year-old girl with the intent to have carnal knowledge.

There were 29 victims of whom 16 were under the age of 18 years.

There were 28 female victims and one male victim.

In 14 cases the victims and the accused were related to one another.

A 36-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of his 18-year-old daughter while in another incident, a 36-year-old man was charged with three counts of rape of his 10-year-old stepdaughter.

There was one incident where a 43-year-old man was charged with representative counts of rape, sexual assault and criminal intimidation of his 11-year-old daughter.

A 39-year-old man and a 38-year-old man were charged with the rape of their 17-year-old and 39- year-old cousins.

A 30-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were charged with the rape and indecent assault of their 17-year-old and 16-year-old nieces while in another incident, a 44-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 16-year-old niece.

There was one incident of marital rape where a 62-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of his 45-year-old wife.

A 44-year-old man was charged with the rape of his 49-year-old former de facto partner while in another incident, an 18-year-old man was charged with the rape of his former girlfriend.

There was one incident where two 61-year-old men and a 46-year-old man were charged with the rape and assault with the intent to commit rape of a 40-year-old woman.

The victim was a cleaner at one of the accused person’s house where the alleged incident took place.

A 66-year-old man was charged with the rape and attempted rape of a 14-year-old girl from his village while in another incident, a 21-year-old man was charged with the rape of a 9-year-old boy from his village.

There was one incident where a 32-year-old man was charged with abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge and defilement of a 14-year-old girl while in another incident, a 21-year-old man was charged with abduction with intent to have carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old girlfriend.

A 39-year-old man was charged with the rape and indecent assault of an 18-year-old woman.

The alleged incident took place after a drinking party.

A 20-year-old man was charged with the rape and sexual assault of a 26-year-old woman from his village.

The accused allegedly entered the victim’s bedroom while she was sleeping with her de facto partner.