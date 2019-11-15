Home

News

Police officer amongst seven arrested for beach of curfew

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 18, 2020 12:27 pm
Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says there have been seven cases of failure to comply with orders, which included a police officer.

The 25-year-old officer was arrested in the Southern Division on Sunday night as he was found drunk in Deuba.

Tudravu says the other three cases involved three men who were found loitering in Makoi, Narere, and Tovata.

Tudravu says the lone case in the Central Division involved a 24-year-old woman who was found walking around the city area.

 

