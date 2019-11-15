Police Officer amongst 9 arrested for COVID-19 related breaches

A police officer was one of nine people arrested in the last 24 hours for COVID-19 related breaches.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the female Officer was found drunk whilst on duty in Lami.

The officer was stopped at a checkpoint and was discovered to be intoxicated.

The Southern Division recorded seven arrests in total. This included five juveniles, four who were found loitering along Omkar Road in Narere.

Another youth was arrested with a 25-year-old playing touch rugby at the Nabua Ground along Sukanaivalu Road playing while others fled the scene.

The lone case from the Western Division involved a 37-year-man who was arrested at Saweni Beach in Lautoka while one case in the North involved a 32-year-old man who was found loitering at Nawaca in Bua during curfew hours.

The Eastern and the Central Division recorded nil reports.