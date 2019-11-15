Police officer amongst 31 arrested for breaches

A police officer is among the 31 people who were arrested for COVID-19 restriction in the last 24 hours.

The officer was found playing volleyball with three others in Veisari, Lami.

Twelve other people were also arrested for playing touch rugby at Lagilagi Housing in Jittu Estate and at the Lady Narain roundabout in Tamavua.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the 31, fifteen individuals were arrested for indulging in sporting activities while 16 arrests were for curfew breaches.

In the Southern Division 11 arrests were for curfew breaches and 15 for sports activities.

The Western Division recorded five curfew breaches.

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho is hopeful the weekend will not see a spike in arrests for curfew breaches.

He says people should avoid moving around with the intentions of gathering for social purposes.