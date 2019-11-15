Police Officer among 36 arrested for breaching curfew

Police Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says a Police officer was arrested last night for breaching curfew.

Qiliho says the officer was arrested after hiring a taxi from Nadi to Lautoka during curfew hours whereby he stated he needed to get to work.

The driver took the officer directly to the Lautoka Police Station as he was acting in a suspicious manner and was allegedly intoxicated and he was arrested for breaching curfew.

A 31-year-old man was arrested at Jittu Estate after he was found moving around after midnight.

The Police Commissioner says the man could also possibly face an additional charge of found in possession after bullets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana were allegedly found in his possession.

Qiliho also highlighted that thirteen arrests were made in the Raiwaqa area including juveniles as they were found moving around during the curfew hours.

Altogether there were thirty six breach of curfew arrests made from 10pm to 5 this morning.

The Southern Division recorded twenty three reports, 8 in the Western Division, 3 in the North and 2 in the East.