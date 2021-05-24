Home

FNPF announces further relief|Omicron undetected in many countries|Omicron potential under scrutiny: Dr Fong|Keep Suva COVID-safe: Khan|UNICEF emphasizes on access to vaccine|Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children's vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|
Police not ruling out foul play in teen’s death

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
December 17, 2021 4:30 pm

The neighbors of 16-year-old Ratu George Brown, who was found dead yesterday morning, in Nakasi are still in shock.

Neighbours claim Brown was drinking with his friends on the night of his death.

Saroj Naidu says she is still traumatized by what she witnessed.

Article continues after advertisement

“Even my body was shaking because I encountered another person lying (on the road) before I approached the actual scene. Yeah, the body was still there in a pool of blood.”

Another neighbour, Mata Prasad claims he saw a vehicle pass through the driveway more than once in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“I woke up and I was sitting down and a car came from this side. It was a very bright light and just stopped where the body was then I was thinking this is 3 o’clock night and this is curfew hours who came.”

Police are not ruling out foul play as an investigation continues.

 

 

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.