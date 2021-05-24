Police not ruling out foul play in teen’s death

The neighbors of 16-year-old Ratu George Brown, who was found dead yesterday morning, in Nakasi are still in shock.

Neighbours claim Brown was drinking with his friends on the night of his death.

Saroj Naidu says she is still traumatized by what she witnessed.

“Even my body was shaking because I encountered another person lying (on the road) before I approached the actual scene. Yeah, the body was still there in a pool of blood.”

Another neighbour, Mata Prasad claims he saw a vehicle pass through the driveway more than once in the early hours of yesterday morning.

“I woke up and I was sitting down and a car came from this side. It was a very bright light and just stopped where the body was then I was thinking this is 3 o’clock night and this is curfew hours who came.”

Police are not ruling out foul play as an investigation continues.