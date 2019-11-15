Police, NFA work together to ascertain cause of fire

Police and the National Fire Authority are working together to ascertain the cause of a fire that destroyed a home in Lowcost, Bulileka, Labasa this morning.

The fire is believed to have started around 11am.

The National Fire Authority station in Labasa was alerted at around 11.36am.

However, when fire fighters arrived at the scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. They managed to put out the fire and stop it from spreading to the nearby homes.

Neighbor Ashneel Chand says he was alerted of the fire by his aunt but they could not do much due to water problems in the area.

According to NFA, the home was vacant at the time of the fire.