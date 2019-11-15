Police monitor flood prone areas

The Sawani/Serea Road near Naqali village has been under flood waters since early this morning, blocking off access for hundreds.

When FBC News visited the area, people could be seen wading and swimming through the flood waters to get across.

Children were also playing in flood waters.

The Police Special Response Unit arrived at the scene and chased children and adults out of the water.

Officers told FBC News they were following directives from the senior hierarchy to monitor all flood prone areas, and arrest anyone who defy police instructions.

A team has been stationed at the site to monitor the movement of people.

Police officers are also present at other flood prone areas to prevent anyone from entering flood waters.