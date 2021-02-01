Police meet with Sukanaivalu Road Youth

Another meeting was held between police and the community in Nabua Suva.

This time with members of a rival group involved in a violent brawl two days ago.

Senior police officers spoke with youth from Nabua village along Sukunaivalu Road while a heightened police presence remains to ensure the safety of residents.

The brawl on Saturday involved about 20 men from two communities living in the same vicinity.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan, has assured that safety and security will continue to be a priority.

ACP Khan adds that with children growing up in these neighborhoods they hope police presence will help change the narrative.

“Like I said, things will be normalized, we are working closely with the community here, with the youth that have a better understanding of things that are going on. So it won’t be long that you will see this post here. It’s just for the safety and security of people.”

Following a meeting on Sunday, lay preacher or Vakatawa from the Public Rental Board flats in Mead Road Nabua, Tevita Cakacaka says they will continue to work with Police and the neighboring community to build a stronger relationship.

“The incident that happened amongst the youth is not a stumbling block but a learning curve and we believe it will be one that will help us build a better relationship for the young people within the two communities.”

Police are urging the public not to take matters into their own hands and to report incidents to police.

