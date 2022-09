There has been a breakthrough in the case of a couple who were allegedly murdered in Lawai, Sigatoka in February last year.

The husband and wife were found dead in a settlement near Lawai on 2nd February, 2021.

A 24-year-old farmer has been arrested a year after the incident.

Police Commissioner Brigadier general Sitiveni Qiliho confirmed this in a press conference today.

More to follow.