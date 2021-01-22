Home

News

Police looking for missing teen

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
January 23, 2021 7:20 am

A 19-year-old girl residing in Newtown, Nasinu has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Titilia Grace was last seen at her home last Friday.

Police are seeking assistance from the public on the whereabouts of the missing teenager.

Grace is five feet tall and of fair complexion.

Anyone with information on Grace is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or Police Emergency on 917.

 

