[Photo: Supplied]

Police are looking for 56-year-old Miriama Tuivakacia of Vunivota, Nasasa, Nadogo who has been reported missing.

Police say Tuivakacia was last seen on Friday night and attempts made by relatives to locate her whereabouts have been unsuccessful.

Police are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Northern Division Command Centre on 9905 722 or Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.