Police look for missing woman
November 5, 2020 11:25 am
Police are looking for twenty-eight-year-old Pritika Roy who was reported missing at the Ba Police Station. [Source: Fiji Police]
Roy was last seen on Tuesday November 3rd at her home in Korovatu, Ba.
Her husband had gone to Ba Town and upon returning discovered her missing.
Anyone with information on Roy’s whereabouts are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919.
