News

Police look for missing woman

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 21, 2020 10:39 am
Nirmala Devi.[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Police are looking for forty-six-year-old Nirmala Devi who has been reported missing at the Nadi Police Station.

Devi has been missing since October 11th after she had visited a family friend at Nawaqa Settlement in Korovuto, Nadi.

When she failed to return home a report was lodged and all attempts made to contact her have so far been negative.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone with information on Devi’s whereabouts is urged to call the Nadi Police Station on 9905 607.

 

