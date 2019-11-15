Police look for missing woman

Police are looking for forty-six-year-old Nirmala Devi who has been reported missing at the Nadi Police Station.

Devi has been missing since October 11th after she had visited a family friend at Nawaqa Settlement in Korovuto, Nadi.

When she failed to return home a report was lodged and all attempts made to contact her have so far been negative.

Anyone with information on Devi’s whereabouts is urged to call the Nadi Police Station on 9905 607.