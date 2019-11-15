Police look for missing woman

Police are looking for forty-two-year-old Kanta Mani Nair who has been reported missing at the Nadi Police Station.

Nair was last seen on the 9th of June having informed her family that she was going to the Nadi Hospital but has since not returned home.

Search attempts made by the family and relatives to date have been unsuccessful.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Nair is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.