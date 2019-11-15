Police look for missing woman

A 31-year-old woman has been reported missing at the Tavua Police Station.

Safina Shainaz Mohammed was last seen on the 28th of March and she was residing in Toko, Tavua .

Attempts made by family to contact her have been futile.

Police is urging the public to call Crime Stoppers on 919 if anyone has information that can help in locating the whereabouts of the 31-year-old.

