News

Police look for missing Vuli

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 28, 2021 12:20 pm
Talasa Vuli [Source: Fiji Police]

Police are looking for thirty-four-year-old Talasa Vuli who has been reported missing at the Navua Police Station.

Vuli was last seen on Christmas Day leaving her home in Wainadoi.

Initial information reveals she was last seen at the Suva Bus Stand.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vuli is urged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.

