Police look for missing teenager

Police are looking for 17-year-old Nathaniel Sanjeev Singh who has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Singh was last seen on June 20th.

Police says he left home in Tamavua without informing anyone of his plans.

To date, his family have not been able to make any contact with him.

Anyone with information that could help locate Singh is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919.