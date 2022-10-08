Police look for missing teen

Police are looking for thirteen-year-old Adrian Kaisoso who has been reported missing at the Totogo Police Station.

Kaisoso was last seen on Thursday morning leaving his home at Nokonoko Road, Laucala Beach to meet his mother in Nausori.

Attempts made by his family to locate him at likely places have been futile.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kaisoso that will assist in locating his whereabouts are urged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.