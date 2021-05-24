Police look for missing teen

Police are looking for thirteen-year-old Rota Rokovunisei who has been reported missing at the Navua Police Station.

Rokovunisei was last seen on Thursday leaving for school but failed to return home.

Attempts made by her family to locate her at likely places in Suva and Navua have been futile.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rokovunisei that will assist in locating her whereabouts are urged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.