Police look for missing teen

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
March 5, 2022 1:09 pm
[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Police are looking for thirteen-year-old Rota Rokovunisei who has been reported missing at the Navua Police Station.

Rokovunisei was last seen on Thursday leaving for school but failed to return home.

Attempts made by her family to locate her at likely places in Suva and Navua have been futile.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rokovunisei that will assist in locating her whereabouts are urged to call Crime Stoppers Fiji on 919.

 

 

