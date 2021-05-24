Police look for missing teen

Police are looking for 16-year-old Mushada Mohammed who has been reported missing at the Raiwaqa Police Station.
Mohammed is from Jittu Estate settlement in Suva.
She is fair, has black long curly hair, is short in height, and slim built.
She was last seen on June 25th last year, 2021 in a red t-shirt with black shorts.
