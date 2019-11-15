Police look for missing teen

Police are looking for seventeen-year-old Sera Roselyn who has been reported missing from home.

Roselyn who resides in Vatulaulau, Ba was last seen leaving home on July 20th for school but did not reach school.

When she failed to return home in the afternoon a missing person’s report was lodged.

Anyone with information on Roselyn’s whereabouts are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919.