Police look for missing man

Avikash Chand [Source: Fiji Police]

Police are looking for Avikash Chand who has been reported missing.

Police say a report was lodged at the Labasa Police Station.

According to Police, Chand was last seen at his home in Abua, Labasa on Monday.

Police say he reportedly left his home with some personal belongings and has not returned or communicated with his family since.

Police are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers on 919 or the Northern Division Command Centre on 9905722.