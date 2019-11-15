Home

News

Police look for missing man

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
December 22, 2020 6:45 am
Isoa Laserau. [Source: Fiji Police]

A 55-year-old man residing in Khalsa Road, Tacirua has been reported missing at the Totogo Police Station.

Isoa Laserau was last seen with his wife on the 18th of this month in Suva, upon returning from Sigatoka.

Police say Laserau helped his wife get into a taxi and told her that he’ll be coming home late.

Article continues after advertisement

When he failed to return home on the 20th, a missing person’s report was lodged at the station.

Anyone with information on Laserau’s whereabouts are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 919.

