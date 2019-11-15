Home

News

Police look for missing girls

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
November 29, 2020 7:53 am

Police are looking for an eight-year-old and a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing at the Valelevu Police Station.

Susan Delai and Margaret Lingam were seen by a relative sitting outside their home in Valelevu last Monday.

The two were later discovered missing.

Checks were made by the relatives on their whereabouts as it was getting late, but the results were negative.

The Fiji Police Force is requesting assistance from the public to help locate the two.

 

