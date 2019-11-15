News
Police look for 15-year-old Yasmin
May 21, 2020 11:30 am
Police are looking for fifteen-year-old Yasmin Nikhat Esther Shaynaz Nisha who has been reported missing at the Lautoka Police Station.
The report was lodged by her mother after Nisha left their Natabua based home last Friday and failed to return since.
Police are urging the public with information that can help them locate Nisha to call the Western Division Command Center on 9905 457.
