No one found in crashed stolen vehicle

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 28, 2020 4:15 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Police and rescue teams did not find anyone in or anywhere near to the vehicle found at the bottom of a cliff along Edinburgh Drive this afternoon.

It is alleged the vehicle was stolen from Dilio Street in Samabula earlier this morning.

The owner of the vehicle registration HP 278 discovered his car was gone this morning and reported the matter to the Samabula Police Station.

A resident from a nearby community told FBC News she heard a loud bang earlier in the morning but didn’t bother trying to find out what it was.

She says it was after police came to the site that she realized a car had landed down the cliff.

The police investigation continues.

