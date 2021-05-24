COVID-19
Police issue 20 public health infringement notices
July 17, 2021 4:25 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]
20 public health infringement notices were issued over the last 24 hours.
The Southern Division recorded the highest number of infringement notices issued.
16 notices were given for failing to wear a mask in a public place.
The other four PHINs were issued in the West.
Three were issued for social gatherings and one to a public service vehicle driver for breaching the 50% Ministry of Health Guidelines.
Fijians are urged to report any breach of restrictions by calling 917 or their respective divisional centres.
