Police issue 20 public health infringement notices

20 public health infringement notices were issued over the last 24 hours.

The Southern Division recorded the highest number of infringement notices issued.

16 notices were given for failing to wear a mask in a public place.

The other four PHINs were issued in the West.

Three were issued for social gatherings and one to a public service vehicle driver for breaching the 50% Ministry of Health Guidelines.

Fijians are urged to report any breach of restrictions by calling 917 or their respective divisional centres.

