COVID-19
Police issue 20 public health infringement notices

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 17, 2021 4:25 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

20 public health infringement notices were issued over the last 24 hours.

The Southern Division recorded the highest number of infringement notices issued.

16 notices were given for failing to wear a mask in a public place.

The other four PHINs were issued in the West.

Three were issued for social gatherings and one to a public service vehicle driver for breaching the 50% Ministry of Health Guidelines.

Fijians are urged to report any breach of restrictions by calling 917 or their respective divisional centres.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

