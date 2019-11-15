Police investigation into brutal school bullying continues

Police investigation into the video of assault involving students of a prominent school in Tailevu is continuing.

The victim has revealed that the alleged incident occurred last year, however, investigators are looking into other aspects of the incident and whether the matter was reported after it was raised with the school authorities.

Police are also urging Fijians to stop sharing photos of students involved in the incident as they are now being openly attacked on social media.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they’re making progress in the investigation and is also urging for common sense to prevail.

Meanwhile, the person who exposed the brutal assault told FBC News she obtained the video from her brother’s messenger account.

She wishes to remain anonymous for fear of being victimized.

She said she was shocked to see the video being circulated among her brother’s friends.

She says her brother was a former student of the school where the incident took place.

Scared of getting victimized she created a fake account ‘Upset’ to hide her identity and posted the video as she was concerned with what unfolds in the video.

One of the students involved has also been questioned by Police as investigations continue.