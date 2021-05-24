Home

Police investigates viral video

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 9, 2021 4:19 pm
The Fiji Police Force says they are aware of a video where two officers are seen allegedly manhandling a man.[ Image:Screenshot of video]

Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says they are currently collating more information regarding the incident before they can make further comments.

It’s believed the alleged incident took place in Nadi.

The video is being widely circulated on social media.

The two officers are seen pulling the man even as he tried to explain to them why he was not wearing his face mask properly.

The man also pointed out that he needs to speak first to his children and his pregnant wife who accompanied him to town however, the two officers were still insisting he comply and come with them.

