Police investigates two cases of children who sustained burns

[File Photo]

The Fiji Police Force is investigating the element of negligence in the two cases of children who sustained burns in their homes.

The first case was recorded in Velovelo, Lautoka, where a 5-year-old boy sustained burns after an electric kettle filled with hot water fell on him.

In the second case, a 4-year-old from Lovonivonu Village sustained more than 60% burns after she fell in a pot of beef soup prepared for a family function.

The child has been transferred to and remains admitted at the Labasa Hospital.

The Fiji Police Force is urging parents and guardians to be mindful of their children’s safety at all times.