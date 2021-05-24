Police investigates another temple break-in

Another sacrilege incident has been reported at a temple along Vuci road in Nausori.

Police confirms this incident allegedly happened on Thursday, the same day the sacrilege incident at the Nav Durga Temple in Baulevu, Nausori was reported.

Spokesperson Wame Bautolu says the kitchen behind the temple was broken into but nothing was taken.

According to a resident, the suspect allegedly broke into the smaller temples.

The resident says the incident came to light when they went o pray yesterday morning.

The Police Spokesperson adds that no one has been arrested regarding this incident as investigations continue.

Meanwhile, Police are also continuing with their investigation into the act of sacrilege at the Nav Durga Temple in Baulevu, Nausori on Thursday morning as well.