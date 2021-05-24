Police investigates alleged stoning incident

Police is investigating an alleged stoning incident at Laucala Beach this morning.
Three man are seen in CCTV footage, throwing stones at the home of the Suva businessman, before running off.
Police Spokersperson, Ana Naisoro says the matter has been reported at Valelevu Police station this morning.
The stoning caused minor damages to the property.
