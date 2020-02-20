Police investigates alleged rape of student

The Police and the Social Welfare Department are investigating the case of an alleged rape of a student at a maritime high school.

The Education Ministry says it is aware and deeply saddened by the alleged incident.

The Ministry in a statement says the alleged incident was reported to the schools Child Protection Officer, who then took the matter to the school administration for further investigations.

The reports complied by the school administration were then handed over to the maritime zone police officers for further investigation.

The Ministry says it acted in accordance with the Child Protection Policy and is waiting for the Police Department to carry out its investigation.

Heads of Schools and Teachers are empowered by the Ministry and mandated under the Policy to take severe actions against such incidents.