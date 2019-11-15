Police investigates alleged brutal assault in school

A father is pleading with the authorities to take immediate action against those responsible for the alleged brutal assault of his son while in school.

Shyavinesh Narayan claims his son who is a Year 10 student at a prominent Suva School was allegedly assaulted by his fellow classmate inside the classroom.

The alleged incident happened on Wednesday, and Narayan says his son has been left with permanent injuries.

“After the x-ray the doctors came up and tried to open my son’s mouth to see the damage inside. This is when the doctors confirmed that two third of his tongue was cut, four of his teeth on top and five at the bottom were also cracked. He has received about four stitches on his tongue and the doctors have clipped his teeth just to hold it together.”

Narayan is urging the Education Ministry to intervene and help him get his son the required specialized treatment.

“I just request the Ministry (Education Ministry) and all the others to have this compensated with regards to whatever medical my son needs. Take action on the student who has done this – that is the Ministry’s job I would say.”

Police have confirmed a complaint was filed by Narayan yesterday, and they are investigating the matter.

Questions have been sent to the Education Minister.