Police investigate alleged assault of an elderly woman

The Fiji Police Force is now investigating the case of a wheel-chair bound elderly woman who was allegedly assaulted by her landlord.

Police Spokesperson Ana Naisoro says the landlord will soon be questioned following the report received at their Samabula Police Station.

The elderly woman was the mother of Pranil Prasad who were arbitrarily evicted from his home together with his wife who gave birth 10 days ago and a five-year-old child in an informal settlement in Tamavua, Suva.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission after interviewing Prasad managed to temporarily place him and the family in a hotel with the help of Dewan Chand of Quality Print.

The elderly woman, however, has been placed at the Old People’s Home.

Commission Director Ashwin Raj says they have taken the issue to the attention of the Minister for Housing and Community Development as the matter is of grave concern.