Police investigate use of fake cheques worth $100k
January 22, 2021 12:33 pm
Fake cheques are being used to obtain goods worth up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
The fraudulent activity has been picked up in the Western Division.
Police say certain individuals who are involved in an organized crime syndicate have been using fake cheques to obtain goods from hardware companies.
They are then re-selling these goods in order to obtain $100,000 in cash and more.
While investigators are following some leads, the CID is advising businessmen especially hardware companies to be vigilant.
Businesses can call Police on 8901667 to verify issues before committing to any transactions which involve large sums of money.
