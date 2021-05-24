Home

News

Police investigate the burning of the Waidamudamu

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
October 26, 2021 5:45 am

An investigation is being carried out into the burning of the Waidamudamu Bridge in Labasa early yesterday morning.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says they are working with the National Fire Authority to investigate the cause of the fire.

Residents around Waidamudamu, Korotari and Vunimoli woke up to the blaze at the Bridge early yesterday.

Witnesses say there were tyres on two spots on the bridge-burning that caused damage to the structure.

Police forensics were on the scene with NFA carrying out their investigation when FBC News arrived at the site.

FRA contractors have fixed the Bridge which is now accessible again.

 

