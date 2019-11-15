Police investigate stabbing of Lami family, suspect found dead

Lami Police are investigating a case whereby a family of three were allegedly stabbed by an intruder in their home in Nadonumai early this morning.

The victims including a 2-year-old child were sleeping when the suspect who is believed to be in his teens allegedly entered their home with the intention of committing a burglary when he was disturbed by the child’s mother.

Police say the suspect allegedly stabbed the child’s mother before attacking the child and her father and fled the scene.

All victims are being treated at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

The suspect was found dead, after allegedly taking his own life.

Investigation continues.